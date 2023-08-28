Attack on Scheduled Caste persons in Ahmednagar: No one has right to take law into their hands, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday assured strict action against those responsible for hanging four Scheduled Caste persons upside down from a tree and beating them with sticks in Ahmednagar district and said no one has the right to take law into their hands.

According to police, the victims, among them two minors, were allegedly stripped, hung upside down from a tree and thrashed with sticks by a group of six men on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons at Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar on August 25.

Four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, the police said.

Asked about the incident, Pawar told reporters in Pune that no one has the right to take law into their hands and assured stringent action against those behind it.

''I got information that a case has been registered and the accused have been arrested,'' he said.

On the demand from certain sections for declaration of drought in the state in view of the 'rain deficit', Pawar said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he and ministers concerned have held a meeting and necessary instructions have been given to the district administrations. ''In the meeting, the chief minister heard all the concerns and necessary instructions have been issued to the administration. We are keeping a close watch on the situation,'' he said.

Pawar said in some parts of the state crops are still in good condition but in some parts, the kharif crops have taken a hit due to no rains. ''We are ensuring that farmers get help through crop insurance,'' he said.

On his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches, Pawar said the way PM Modi is making decisions and the way he is working, India's economy has jumped to the fifth position in the world, and the PM is working to take the country among the top three economies. ''Under his leadership, a lot of infrastructural projects are going on in the country, such as road infrastructure and new rail lines are being laid,'' he said.

After completing a recent visit abroad, instead of going to Delhi, PM Modi directly went to Bengaluru and congratulated all the (ISRO) scientists for the success of Chandrayaan-3, he said.

PM Modi's leadership at the national level is praiseworthy, he added.

Pawar and Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil held a joint meeting with Ganesh mandals and police here ahead of the Ganpati festival next month. The mandals have ensured of cooperation in completing the idol immersion process on time (during the festival), the deputy CM added.

