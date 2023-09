Ukrainian drones downed in Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod regions

(Adds details and locations in paragraphs 1-2) Sept 14 (Reuters) -

Russian anti-aircraft units downed Ukrainian drones overnight in two regions of southern Russia, Bryansk and Belgorod, the Russian military and news agencies reported on Thursday. Russian news agencies, quoting local officials and the Defence Ministry, said five drones had been downed over Bryansk region and one over Belgorod region. No casualties or damage were reported. Both regions border Ukraine. (Writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

