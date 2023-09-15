Left Menu

Russia jails man for 12 1/2 years for sending missile parts to US

The Federal Security Service (FSB) had named the man as Sergei Kabanov who it is said had smuggled components via Latvia to a U.S. firm based in Alabama which it said was under the control of the U.S. Defense Department, the news agencies said. Kabanov, who will serve out his sentence in a maximum security prison colony after being convicted by a court in the city of Tver, had smuggled parts used in Russian air defence missile systems and in radar-based weapons systems, it said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A court in Russia has convicted a Russian man of treason and sentenced him to 12 1/2 years in jail for sending missile components to the United States at the behest of the U.S. intelligence services, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

Kabanov, who will serve out his sentence in a maximum security prison colony after being convicted by a court in the city of Tver, had smuggled parts used in Russian air defence missile systems and in radar-based weapons systems, it said. Surveillance footage released via the TASS news agency showed the moment of Kabanov's arrest by FSB operatives. It showed him and another man moving a small wooden crate from one car to another.

TASS also released footage of the moment he was sentenced in court and showed shipping documents and an invoice which the FSB used as evidence in the case against Kabanov. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

