Left Menu

Bus marshals protest near CM house, Delhi Secretariat over pending salaries; AAP govt blames Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:28 IST
Bus marshals protest near CM house, Delhi Secretariat over pending salaries; AAP govt blames Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of bus marshals deployed by the Delhi government in DTC and cluster buses on Monday staged protests at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and the Secretariat building demanding payment of salaries pending for the last four months.

The protesters, including female bus marshals, also protested outside Delhi Revenue and Finance Minister Atishi's residence till late evening.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said despite orders from the revenue minister, the bus marshals and civil defence volunteers have not received their salaries due to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act-2023 on the control of services in the national capital.

The GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023, which gives the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital and seeks to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers, received the assent of the President on August 12. More than 13,000 civil defence volunteers and home guards working under the Delhi government have been deployed in DTC and Cluster buses to ensure the safety of passengers, especially women.

''We will not move from here unless we are guaranteed payment of our salaries,'' said Aditya, a bus marshal. The bus marshals also complained of poor working conditions and submitted their demand papers at the LG office, the CM residence, and the Delhi Secretariat.

''We are paid over Rs 800 per day on duty. Like other salaried people, we also have to pay rent, fees of children and meet other daily expenses like buying food and other necessary things. We are facing difficulties for months and have been forced to stage protests,'' said another bus marshal requesting anonymity.

The Delhi government said despite Atishi's order to the principal secretary (revenue) on September 3 to release the salaries of civil defence volunteers and bus marshals within a week, nothing has been done.

''This issue has arisen since the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2023, and despite the minister's orders, they are not being paid,'' it claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
2
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
3
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Clima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023