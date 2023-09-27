Left Menu

Air alert issued in Crimea's Sevastopol - local governor

Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 has been temporarily suspended, the operator of the bridge said. On Sept. 22 at least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in Sevastopol.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:40 IST
Authorities of Russian-controlled Crimea issued air raid alert in Sevastopol, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Wednesday. Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 has been temporarily suspended, the operator of the bridge said.

On Sept. 22 at least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in Sevastopol. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

