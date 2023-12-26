Left Menu

Blasts heard over Crimea's Feodosia - Russian news outlets

Loud explosions were heard in early Tuesday hours over the Crimean town of Feodosia on the Black Sea coast, Russian news outlets on the Telegram messaging service reported. Footage posted on several Russian news outlets on Telegram showed powerful explosions and fires over a port area. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2023 06:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 06:45 IST
Blasts heard over Crimea's Feodosia - Russian news outlets

Loud explosions were heard in early Tuesday hours over the Crimean town of Feodosia on the Black Sea coast, Russian news outlets on the Telegram messaging service reported. Footage posted on several Russian news outlets on Telegram showed powerful explosions and fires over a port area. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate official information from Russia.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in a broadly condemned move in 2014.

