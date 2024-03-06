Left Menu

India's anti-terrorism agency announces reward over Bengaluru blast

India's anti-terrorism agency on Wednesday released a photograph of a man it said was the suspected bomber of a cafe in the tech hub of Bengaluru last week and announced a cash reward of 1 million rupees ($12,000) for information leading to his arrest.

India's anti-terrorism agency on Wednesday released a photograph of a man it said was the suspected bomber of a cafe in the tech hub of Bengaluru last week and announced a cash reward of 1 million rupees ($12,000) for information leading to his arrest. The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the southern city on Friday wounded nine people, with CCTV footage played on television news channels showing a powerful explosion near the kitchen where people had lined up.

The photograph taken from a distance shows the suspect - a man in a grey shirt, dark trousers, a light-coloured cap and spectacles - concealing a part of his face with a mask and carrying a rucksack. Investigators suspect the man left a homemade bomb in a bag in the cafe and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took charge of the probe after the city police registered a case that included terrorism clauses, local media reported.

NIA released the photograph of the suspected bomber on its official handle on X, formerly Twitter, and said "any information leading to his arrest shall be rewarded. Identity of informer will be kept secret". A state minister had said at the time of the blast that none of the wounded were in danger. ($1 = 82.8310 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

