Slovenia Joins Growing List of EU Nations Recognizing Palestinian State

Slovenia became the latest European country to officially recognize a Palestinian state, with the nation's parliament voting in favor on Tuesday. The decision follows similar actions by Spain, Ireland, and Norway.

Prime Minister Robert Golob expedited the recognition process in response to Israel's intensifying military operations in Gaza, particularly in Rafah. The ongoing offensive has severely restricted essential supplies, contributing to widespread hunger among Palestinians.

Slovenia's motion was endorsed by the government last week and received 52 votes in favor in the 90-seat parliament. The remaining lawmakers were not present for the vote.

This move adds Slovenia to the list of EU members who have recognized Palestine. Historically, only a handful of EU countries, primarily former East bloc nations, had done so, alongside Cyprus and Sweden.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its ground operations in Gaza, with airstrikes killing civilians, including children, in the Bureij refugee camp. International mediators, including the US, Egypt, and Qatar, are striving for a ceasefire and hostage release agreement. However, Israel's response remains firm on continuing its offensive against Hamas.

