U.S. Treasury Accuses China of Aiding Russia’s War Effort: Kremlin Responds
The Kremlin rebuked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s assertion that Washington would sanction China for increasing exports of dual-use goods to Russia, calling it blackmail. Moscow aligns with Beijing as the U.S. claims these goods support Russia's military efforts in Ukraine, amidst increased trade between Russia and China.
The Kremlin on Wednesday described comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that Washington would not tolerate China increasing its exports of "dual-use" goods to Russia, and would respond with sanctions, as "blackmail". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington's tone was completely unacceptable and that Moscow stood in solidarity with Beijing.
The United States says that by providing dual-use goods - which have both civilian and military applications - China is powering Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Russia and China have sharply boosted bilateral trade since the start of the war as Russia's commerce with the West has been decimated by waves of sanctions.
