Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Accuses China of Aiding Russia’s War Effort: Kremlin Responds

The Kremlin rebuked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s assertion that Washington would sanction China for increasing exports of dual-use goods to Russia, calling it blackmail. Moscow aligns with Beijing as the U.S. claims these goods support Russia's military efforts in Ukraine, amidst increased trade between Russia and China.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:49 IST
U.S. Treasury Accuses China of Aiding Russia’s War Effort: Kremlin Responds
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Wednesday described comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that Washington would not tolerate China increasing its exports of "dual-use" goods to Russia, and would respond with sanctions, as "blackmail". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington's tone was completely unacceptable and that Moscow stood in solidarity with Beijing.

The United States says that by providing dual-use goods - which have both civilian and military applications - China is powering Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Russia and China have sharply boosted bilateral trade since the start of the war as Russia's commerce with the West has been decimated by waves of sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024