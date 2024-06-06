Police Seize ₹3 Crore Worth Raw Opium in Ramgarh
Three individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district with 2.5 kg of raw opium. The illegal consignment, valued at around ₹3 crore, was seized from a truck heading to Punjab on the Ramgarh-Hazaribag highway following a police tip-off. Among the arrested were a suspected narcotics smuggler and the truck driver.
Three individuals have been apprehended in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district with 2.5 kg of raw opium, according to the police.
The valuable consignment, destined for Punjab, was recovered from a six-wheeler truck on the Ramgarh-Hazaribag national highway after a tip-off.
Police seized the illicit goods, worth approximately ₹3 crore, and arrested three suspects, including a potential narcotics smuggler and the truck driver, stated SP Vimal Kumar.
