Police Seize ₹3 Crore Worth Raw Opium in Ramgarh

Three individuals have been apprehended in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district with 2.5 kg of raw opium, according to the police.

The valuable consignment, destined for Punjab, was recovered from a six-wheeler truck on the Ramgarh-Hazaribag national highway after a tip-off.

Police seized the illicit goods, worth approximately ₹3 crore, and arrested three suspects, including a potential narcotics smuggler and the truck driver, stated SP Vimal Kumar.

