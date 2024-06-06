Left Menu

Police Seize ₹3 Crore Worth Raw Opium in Ramgarh

Three individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district with 2.5 kg of raw opium. The illegal consignment, valued at around ₹3 crore, was seized from a truck heading to Punjab on the Ramgarh-Hazaribag highway following a police tip-off. Among the arrested were a suspected narcotics smuggler and the truck driver.

Updated: 06-06-2024 09:55 IST
Three individuals have been apprehended in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district with 2.5 kg of raw opium, according to the police.

The valuable consignment, destined for Punjab, was recovered from a six-wheeler truck on the Ramgarh-Hazaribag national highway after a tip-off.

Police seized the illicit goods, worth approximately ₹3 crore, and arrested three suspects, including a potential narcotics smuggler and the truck driver, stated SP Vimal Kumar.

