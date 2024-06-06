Inside Adiala Jail: Imran Khan's Luxurious Cell Revealed

In an unusual disclosure, the government has unveiled the lifestyle of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. Contrary to Khan's complaints of solitary confinement and deprivation, officials revealed the ex-premier enjoys a walking area, cooler, TV, separate kitchen, and exercise equipment.

Khan has been held in the high-security Adiala Jail since September, after being transferred from District Jail Attock post his Toshakhana corruption case conviction on August 5, 2023. His grievances were raised during a May 30 Supreme Court hearing, where he alleged restricted access to lawyers and family.

The government's detailed report included a list of facilities, photographs of Khan's cell, and records of his meetings with his legal team, refuting his solitary confinement claim. Officials proposed a commission to verify these conditions if necessary. Meanwhile, PTI challenged these assertions, arguing discrepancies in the provided amenities versus Khan's actual living conditions.

