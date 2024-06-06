Left Menu

Massive Heroin Seizure in Mizoram: Three Arrested

Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested with a total of 985 grams of heroin in Aizawl, Mizoram. The arrests occurred in different locations, including Durtlang, Hunthar, and Chhinga Veng. They have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department has apprehended three individuals, including a woman, involved in heroin possession amounting to 985 grams. The arrests were carried out in separate incidents across Aizawl.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman named Lalbuatsaihi was arrested in the Durtlang area, with authorities seizing 131 grams of heroin from her. Similarly, in the Hunthar locality, 23-year-old Lalmuansanga was taken into custody with 775 grams of heroin in his possession.

In another incident in Chhinga Veng, 43-year-old Lalsangliana was found with 79 grams of the narcotic. The trio has been charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

