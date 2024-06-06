Massive Heroin Seizure in Mizoram: Three Arrested

In a major crackdown, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department has apprehended three individuals, including a woman, involved in heroin possession amounting to 985 grams. The arrests were carried out in separate incidents across Aizawl.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman named Lalbuatsaihi was arrested in the Durtlang area, with authorities seizing 131 grams of heroin from her. Similarly, in the Hunthar locality, 23-year-old Lalmuansanga was taken into custody with 775 grams of heroin in his possession.

In another incident in Chhinga Veng, 43-year-old Lalsangliana was found with 79 grams of the narcotic. The trio has been charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

