Russian Warships Dock in Havana Amid U.S.-Ukraine Tensions

Four Russian ships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, will dock in Havana next week, highlighting the historical ties between Russia and Cuba amid rising tensions due to Western military support for Ukraine. Cuba assures that the ships pose no threat, but U.S. officials are closely monitoring the situation.

PTI | Havana | Updated: 07-06-2024 04:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 04:44 IST
Russian Warships Dock in Havana Amid U.S.-Ukraine Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In a significant geopolitical development, four Russian ships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, are set to arrive in Havana next week amid escalating tensions sparked by Western military support for Ukraine. Cuban officials cite enduring friendly relations between Moscow and Havana, emphasizing the non-threatening nature of the fleet's presence.

According to Cuba's foreign ministry, the Russian vessels will dock in Havana between June 12 and June 17. Notably, officials stress that none of the ships carry nuclear weapons. The announcement follows U.S. reports tracking Russian warships and aircraft en route to the Caribbean for military exercises, a part of Russia's broader response to U.S. aid to Ukraine.

While U.S. officials downplay the immediate threat posed by the Russian vessels, the timing coincides with President Vladimir Putin's hint that Moscow might take "asymmetrical steps" globally following the U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to defend Kharkiv. During the fleet's Havana port call, a 21-gun salute will be exchanged between the Russian ship and Cuba's Revolutionary Armed Forces, symbolizing longstanding solidarity.

