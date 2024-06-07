Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Postponed Once Again

The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dating back to 2018, faced another postponement on Friday. The MP-MLA court deferred the proceedings due to a condolence meeting for a deceased lawyer. Gandhi's lawyer, Kashi Prasad Shukla, confirmed that the next hearing is now scheduled for June 18.

The case centers on Gandhi's alleged objectionable remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a press conference in Bengaluru amid the 2018 Karnataka elections. BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed the complaint, underscoring the political tension surrounding Gandhi's comments.

Previously, in February, Gandhi appeared in court and was granted bail. This followed a warrant issued in December 2018. The complaint points to the Congress leader accusing Shah, then BJP president, of being involved in a murder case—remarks tied to a special CBI court's discharge of Shah in 2005.

