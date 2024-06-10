Justice Served: Death Sentence in Indore Abduction-Murder Case
A court in Indore sentenced two men to death for abducting and killing a seven-year-old boy after failing to receive a ransom. The special judge cited the case's 'rarest of rare' nature to justify the death penalty. The incident has deeply shocked the local community.
- Country:
- India
A court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, handed down death sentences to two men on Monday in connection with the abduction and subsequent murder of a seven-year-old boy. The ordeal began when the duo, Vikrant Thakur and Ritik Thakur, kidnapped young Harsh Chauhan and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore.
Special Judge Devendra Prasad Mishra convicted the accused under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 364A for kidnapping for ransom and 302 for murder. 'The crime committed falls into the rarest of rare category,' the judge stated, leaving no room for leniency in sentencing.
The court's decision follows the harrowing details of the crime, which have shocked the community and signaled a stern message against such heinous acts. Harsh Chauhan's father, Jitendra Chauhan, was a known Congress associate, and sadly, one of the convicted men, Ritik Thakur, was a relative who had previously received his assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pune car crash: Court allows police to take custody of teen's father in case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver.
Court Approves Custody for Vishal Agarwal in Kidnapping and Confinement Case
Madhya Pradesh: LoP Umang Singhar demands judicial inquiry in Lokayukta office fire case
Horrific Kidnapping and Torture in Guna: Victim Paraded in Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh: 11 private schools booked in Jabalpur for "hiking fees illegally"