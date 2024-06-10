Justice Served: Death Sentence in Indore Abduction-Murder Case

A court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, handed down death sentences to two men on Monday in connection with the abduction and subsequent murder of a seven-year-old boy. The ordeal began when the duo, Vikrant Thakur and Ritik Thakur, kidnapped young Harsh Chauhan and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore.

Special Judge Devendra Prasad Mishra convicted the accused under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 364A for kidnapping for ransom and 302 for murder. 'The crime committed falls into the rarest of rare category,' the judge stated, leaving no room for leniency in sentencing.

The court's decision follows the harrowing details of the crime, which have shocked the community and signaled a stern message against such heinous acts. Harsh Chauhan's father, Jitendra Chauhan, was a known Congress associate, and sadly, one of the convicted men, Ritik Thakur, was a relative who had previously received his assistance.

