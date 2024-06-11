Unidentified Assailant Shoots 23-Year-Old Woman in Assam
A 23-year-old woman named Shukuri Tipsi was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in her house in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. The incident occurred around 1 am near Arlonglangso on the Diphu-Lumding Road. Police have launched an investigation and search operation to apprehend the culprit.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling late-night incident, a 23-year-old woman was shot dead in her home by an unidentified assailant in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police reported on Tuesday.
The assailant forced entry into the residence near Arlonglangso along the Diphu-Lumding Road at approximately 1 am and fatally shot the woman, identified as Shukuri Tipsi, before fleeing the scene.
Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation and search operation to capture the perpetrator. Preliminary reports suggest Tipsi was previously married to a former militant but had since separated. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Police Crackdown: Arrests in Rajkot TRP Game Zone Fire
Five people dead, several others missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram's Aizawl amid incessant rains: Police.
Vivek Vihar Fire: NCPCR requests Delhi CS and police commissioner to take action against authorities responsible
J&K Police Clamp Down on Terror Financiers' Assets
Police Arrest Medical Professionals in Pune Car Crash Cover-up