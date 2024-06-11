Unidentified Assailant Shoots 23-Year-Old Woman in Assam

In a chilling late-night incident, a 23-year-old woman was shot dead in her home by an unidentified assailant in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police reported on Tuesday.

The assailant forced entry into the residence near Arlonglangso along the Diphu-Lumding Road at approximately 1 am and fatally shot the woman, identified as Shukuri Tipsi, before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation and search operation to capture the perpetrator. Preliminary reports suggest Tipsi was previously married to a former militant but had since separated. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

