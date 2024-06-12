Muddada Ravichandra Appointed Principal Secretary to CM Naidu
Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra has been appointed as the principal secretary to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The 1996-batch officer is set to take charge immediately. This follows the recent appointment of Neerabh Kumar Prasad as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, indicating Naidu's efforts to assemble his own governing team.
Muddada Ravichandra, a seasoned IAS officer, has been appointed as the principal secretary to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, according to a government order released on Wednesday.
The 1996-batch officer, who was awaiting a new posting, has been directed to take charge immediately. This comes amid a shuffle in the administrative setup of Andhra Pradesh.
Just recently, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, a 1987-batch officer, was designated as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, succeeding K S Jawahar Reddy. These appointments suggest that CM Naidu is in the process of forming his own team of officials to lead the state.
