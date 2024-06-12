Muddada Ravichandra Appointed Principal Secretary to CM Naidu

Muddada Ravichandra, a seasoned IAS officer, has been appointed as the principal secretary to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, according to a government order released on Wednesday.

The 1996-batch officer, who was awaiting a new posting, has been directed to take charge immediately. This comes amid a shuffle in the administrative setup of Andhra Pradesh.

Just recently, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, a 1987-batch officer, was designated as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, succeeding K S Jawahar Reddy. These appointments suggest that CM Naidu is in the process of forming his own team of officials to lead the state.

