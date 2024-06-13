Honey Trap Nabs Notorious Criminal on the Run for a Decade

A criminal who had evaded police capture for over a decade was finally apprehended through a meticulously executed honey trap set by Delhi Police. Officials confirmed on Thursday that a male constable, disguising himself as a woman on a social media platform, led to the successful capture of the fugitive.

The constable crafted a fake Instagram profile to attract 45-year-old Bunty, who had multiple accusations against him ranging from theft to possession of illegal arms. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena disclosed that the fugitive had been declared a proclaimed offender by a city court in 2013.

Despite repeated efforts to catch him, Bunty remained elusive. This year, a tip-off revealed his location in Indira Vikas Colony. A strategy involving a fake Instagram handle was put in place. Bunty took the bait and agreed to meet the 'woman' at Punjabi Bagh Metro Station where he was apprehended with the aid of technical surveillance.

