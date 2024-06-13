Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Arrests Made in Fatal Incident
A Kuwaiti citizen and several foreigners were arrested over manslaughter and negligence charges related to a fire incident that resulted in the deaths of 49 workers, including 45 Indians, in Mangaf, Kuwait. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, which remains officially unexplained but speculated to involve a gas leak.
A Kuwaiti citizen and multiple foreigners have been detained in connection with manslaughter and negligence charges following a catastrophic fire that took 49 lives, including 45 Indian workers, in the southern city of Mangaf, according to reports.
The deadly blaze, which also injured 50 others, occurred within a seven-storey building that housed 196 migrant workers. The Public Prosecution has initiated a provisional detention for those implicated, as they investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.
While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, local media speculation suggests a possible gas leak from the building's ground floor. Meanwhile, authorities are undertaking measures to close non-compliant basements, with several already shut down and violations issued.
