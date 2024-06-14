Somber Return: Bringing Back India's Fallen from Kuwait Fire

An uneasy silence gripped the import cargo terminal of the airport on Friday morning, as authorities meticulously arranged for the arrival of 31 Indian bodies, victims of a tragic building fire in Kuwait.

Ambulances were strategically stationed, ready to transport the victims' remains to their respective homes. A special flight bearing the bodies of 23 Keralites, seven Tamil Nadu natives, and one Karnataka resident was expected to arrive at Cochin International Airport around 10:30 am, confirmed Deputy Inspector General, Ernakulam Range, Putta Vimaladitya.

India had deployed a military transport aircraft to Kuwait on Thursday night to retrieve the mortal remains of over 40 Indians who perished in the blaze. A Kerala Police pilot vehicle was designated to accompany the ambulances, including those heading to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve, and Veena George were scheduled to receive the bodies at the airport, where special podiums had been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.

