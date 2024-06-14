Left Menu

Somber Return: Bringing Back India's Fallen from Kuwait Fire

Authorities at the airport prepared to receive the bodies of 31 Indians who died in a Kuwait building fire. Ambulances were on standby to transport the victims to their homes. Chief Minister and several ministers were set to honor the deceased at a special podium.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-06-2024 08:51 IST
An uneasy silence gripped the import cargo terminal of the airport on Friday morning, as authorities meticulously arranged for the arrival of 31 Indian bodies, victims of a tragic building fire in Kuwait.

Ambulances were strategically stationed, ready to transport the victims' remains to their respective homes. A special flight bearing the bodies of 23 Keralites, seven Tamil Nadu natives, and one Karnataka resident was expected to arrive at Cochin International Airport around 10:30 am, confirmed Deputy Inspector General, Ernakulam Range, Putta Vimaladitya.

India had deployed a military transport aircraft to Kuwait on Thursday night to retrieve the mortal remains of over 40 Indians who perished in the blaze. A Kerala Police pilot vehicle was designated to accompany the ambulances, including those heading to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve, and Veena George were scheduled to receive the bodies at the airport, where special podiums had been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.

