Tragedy at Telangana Rice Mill: Minor Girl Victimized

In a grievous incident at a rice mill in Peddapalli district, Telangana, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a laborer on Friday. The accused has been apprehended and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pledged government support to the victim's family. According to Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Sreenivasulu, the accused, Balaram, 35, originally from Madhya Pradesh, abducted the six-year-old from a camp within the rice mill compound early in the morning.

When the girl resisted and raised an alarm, Balaram allegedly strangled her to silence her cries. The local residents apprehended him on the spot. The body of the victim has been sent for a postmortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)