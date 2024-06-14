Left Menu

Tragedy at Telangana Rice Mill: Minor Girl Victimized

A minor girl was raped and killed by a laborer at a rice mill in Peddapalli, Telangana. The accused, Balaram, has been arrested under the POCSO Act. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured government support to the victim's family. A case has been registered, and the body sent for postmortem.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a grievous incident at a rice mill in Peddapalli district, Telangana, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a laborer on Friday. The accused has been apprehended and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pledged government support to the victim's family. According to Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Sreenivasulu, the accused, Balaram, 35, originally from Madhya Pradesh, abducted the six-year-old from a camp within the rice mill compound early in the morning.

When the girl resisted and raised an alarm, Balaram allegedly strangled her to silence her cries. The local residents apprehended him on the spot. The body of the victim has been sent for a postmortem examination.

