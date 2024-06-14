Pune Tragedy: Elderly Man's Death Sparks Outrage
A 77-year-old man, Sameer Roychowdhary, succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by minors attempting a robbery in Pune. The assailants, six minors, attacked him during his morning walk. Four minors are arrested. A protest march is scheduled by a local forum.
In a tragic incident in Pune's Aundh area, 77-year-old Sameer Roychowdhary succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by minors who aimed to rob him. The unfortunate event took place on Thursday morning during Roychowdhary's routine walk. According to police, six minors intercepted him and struck him on the head with an iron rod after he resisted their robbery attempt. The group also attacked two other individuals. Roychowdhary was declared dead on Friday, and his liver and eyes were donated following family consent.
Four of the minors have been apprehended, while efforts continue to capture the remaining two suspects. They face charges under sections 302 (murder) and 396 (murder during dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code. The incident has stirred the local community, prompting a citizens' forum in Aundh to organize a candle march in protest against Roychowdhary's death.
