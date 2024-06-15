Misinformation Sparks Panic Over Armed Men in Bolero

A video showing a Bolero vehicle with plain-clothes men carrying weapons went viral, causing widespread panic. The police were quick to clarify that the vehicle was transporting Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

Numerous social media posts questioned security protocols, referencing the suspicious vehicle with a paper-covered number plate. The police spokesman confirmed that the vehicle was indeed carrying CAPF personnel and accused certain social media handles of spreading misinformation and inciting unnecessary fear among the public.

Authorities have advised the public to disregard rumors and fearmongering. Sources noted that it's common for number plates on security vehicles to be obscured. On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police issued an advisory in the Jammu region, urging residents to be vigilant about suspicious activities and individuals. Residents in Jammu and Rajouri have been particularly advised to thoroughly inspect their vehicles before use.

