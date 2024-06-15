Kashmir's Battlefront: DGP Swain Vows to Defeat Terrorism
In the wake of recent terrorist incidents, DGP R R Swain assured that enemy forces would be defeated, highlighting cross-border handlers' desperate attempts. He urged the public to verify information about terrorist movements. From June 9-12, four attacks occurred, resulting in casualties. Pakistan’s use of drones remains a challenge.
In response to a surge in terrorist activities, Director General of Police R R Swain emphasized the determined efforts to thwart enemy forces. He identified cross-border handlers as the primary orchestrators, aiming to sustain their operations amid setbacks to Kashmir's terror infrastructure.
Swain advised the populace to verify information about terrorist movements before reporting to security agencies. Recent attacks between June 9-12, which included targeting a pilgrim bus, left multiple casualties, including nine civilians and a CRPF jawan. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were neutralized in Kathua.
The ongoing struggle involves combatting drones used by Pakistan to drop weapons and narcotics. Additional manpower and advanced technology are being mobilized to counter these threats while maintaining a strategic approach to minimize harm.
