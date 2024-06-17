Punjab Police Launches Statewide Anti-Drug Operation

Punjab Police on Monday initiated a sweeping cordon and search operation (CASO) targeting all railway stations and bus stands across the state, as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal narcotics.

Under the directive of Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, a massive deployment saw over 350 police teams, involving more than 2,500 officers, executing the operation to identify and check suspicious individuals.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla emphasized the need for professionalism and politeness throughout the operation. 'We instructed all personnel to treat every individual with respect while conducting checks,' he stated. The result: 2,841 individuals were scrutinized across 106 railway stations and 178 bus stands without causing major inconvenience.

