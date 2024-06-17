Clash Over Electrocution of Buffaloes Injures 12 in Bokaro
Twelve people, including police personnel, were injured in Bokaro, Jharkhand, due to a clash over the electrocution of two buffaloes. The conflict arose after a milkman attempted to remove the electrocution-causing live wire. Both groups engaged in stone pelting, prompting police intervention and the use of teargas.
- Country:
- India
Twelve people, including police personnel, were injured in a clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday, authorities said.
The incident occurred in Bharra Basti within the Town police station jurisdiction, triggered by a power supply disruption after two buffaloes were electrocuted. Deputy SP Alok Ranjan confirmed the situation was under control and that security measures were intensified.
The clash began when a milkman allegedly snapped the illegal wire connection to retrieve the carcasses, angering some residents, leading to stone pelting and police deploying teargas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bokaro
- clash
- injuries
- police
- teargas
- electrocution
- buffaloes
- communities
- stone pelting
- security
ALSO READ
Lineman’s Electrocution Sparks Highway Protest in Rajasthan
Tragic Electrocution in Restaurant Sewer Tank: Three Lives Lost
Maharashtra: 15-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Mumbai's Chembur
Maharashtra: Three members of family die of electrocution in Pune
Tragic Electrocution Accident in Hyderabad District Claims Three Lives