Clash Over Electrocution of Buffaloes Injures 12 in Bokaro

Twelve people, including police personnel, were injured in a clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday, authorities said.

The incident occurred in Bharra Basti within the Town police station jurisdiction, triggered by a power supply disruption after two buffaloes were electrocuted. Deputy SP Alok Ranjan confirmed the situation was under control and that security measures were intensified.

The clash began when a milkman allegedly snapped the illegal wire connection to retrieve the carcasses, angering some residents, leading to stone pelting and police deploying teargas.

