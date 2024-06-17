Left Menu

Clash Over Electrocution of Buffaloes Injures 12 in Bokaro

Twelve people, including police personnel, were injured in Bokaro, Jharkhand, due to a clash over the electrocution of two buffaloes. The conflict arose after a milkman attempted to remove the electrocution-causing live wire. Both groups engaged in stone pelting, prompting police intervention and the use of teargas.

Updated: 17-06-2024 22:59 IST
Twelve people, including police personnel, were injured in a clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday, authorities said.

The incident occurred in Bharra Basti within the Town police station jurisdiction, triggered by a power supply disruption after two buffaloes were electrocuted. Deputy SP Alok Ranjan confirmed the situation was under control and that security measures were intensified.

The clash began when a milkman allegedly snapped the illegal wire connection to retrieve the carcasses, angering some residents, leading to stone pelting and police deploying teargas.

