Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Mother Over Land Dispute
A 21-year-old man, Ramashankar, has been arrested for allegedly killing his 50-year-old mother, Seema Devi, over a land dispute. He, along with his friends, strangled her and buried her in their field fearing she would sell the land and not give him the money. The police have recovered the body and are looking for two other suspects.
In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his 50-year-old mother over a land sale dispute, authorities reported on Tuesday.
The suspect, identified as Ramashankar, was arrested following the discovery of his mother's body, which was unearthed from their field late Monday night.
According to police, the crime took place on June 13 at Dharampur village under the Sakrauli police jurisdiction. Ramashankar, with the aid of his associates Ram Babu and Neeraj, reportedly strangled Seema Devi to death, fearing she might sell the land and deny him the proceeds.
