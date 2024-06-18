Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Mother Over Land Dispute

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his 50-year-old mother over a land sale dispute, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Ramashankar, was arrested following the discovery of his mother's body, which was unearthed from their field late Monday night.

According to police, the crime took place on June 13 at Dharampur village under the Sakrauli police jurisdiction. Ramashankar, with the aid of his associates Ram Babu and Neeraj, reportedly strangled Seema Devi to death, fearing she might sell the land and deny him the proceeds.

