Elderly Man Dies in Tragic Bomb Explosion in Kerala

An 86-year-old man died in a bomb explosion near Thalassery in this north Kerala district on Tuesday. The elderly man, identified as Velayudhan, discovered the explosive device on an uninhabited property where he had gone to collect coconuts, police said.

According to authorities, Velayudhan was seriously injured after he picked up and tried to open the bomb. He was quickly taken to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, but despite medical efforts, his life could not be saved.

A senior police officer stated that preliminary investigations suggest it was a steel bomb, possibly discarded or deliberately concealed at the location. The bomb squad is currently examining the site where the explosive was found.

