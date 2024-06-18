Left Menu

Alcohol-Fueled Altercation Leads to Attempted Murder in Mehrauli

A 30-year-old man named Vipin was stabbed by his friend Rohit during a drinking session in Mehrauli, South Delhi. Police received a PCR call from Vipin's wife, leading to Vipin's hospitalization and the arrest of Rohit. An FIR has been registered under Section 307 of the IPC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:05 IST
A 30-year-old man named Vipin was stabbed by his friend Rohit while they were consuming alcohol together in Mehrauli, South Delhi, according to police on Tuesday.

A police control room call was received at the Mehrauli police station on Monday regarding the stabbing incident, authorities said.

'The call came from the victim's wife. Officers were dispatched to Gadhwal Colony, where the victim, Vipin, was found and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment,' said a senior police officer.

An FIR has been filed under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, and further investigation is underway, police noted.

'The police apprehended the accused, Rohit, and recovered a knife from his possession at his home,' the officer added.

The suspect, identified as Rohit, admitted during interrogation that they were friends and were drinking together at the time of the incident. Rohit claimed that Vipin's abuse led him to attack with a knife, police reported. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

