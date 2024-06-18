Alcohol-Fueled Altercation Leads to Attempted Murder in Mehrauli

A 30-year-old man named Vipin was stabbed by his friend Rohit while they were consuming alcohol together in Mehrauli, South Delhi, according to police on Tuesday.

A police control room call was received at the Mehrauli police station on Monday regarding the stabbing incident, authorities said.

'The call came from the victim's wife. Officers were dispatched to Gadhwal Colony, where the victim, Vipin, was found and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment,' said a senior police officer.

An FIR has been filed under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, and further investigation is underway, police noted.

'The police apprehended the accused, Rohit, and recovered a knife from his possession at his home,' the officer added.

The suspect, identified as Rohit, admitted during interrogation that they were friends and were drinking together at the time of the incident. Rohit claimed that Vipin's abuse led him to attack with a knife, police reported. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

