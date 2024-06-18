Left Menu

DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill Conducts Surprise Police Station Audit, Suspends SHO

Deputy Inspector General Harmanbir Singh Gill conducted a surprise inspection at Tanda police station, discovering significant lapses including the absence of senior officers and unarmed personnel. The SHO was suspended for dereliction of duty. The inspection aims to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the police force of Punjab.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:35 IST
DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill Conducts Surprise Police Station Audit, Suspends SHO
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Inspector General Harmanbir Singh Gill on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of Tanda police station, uncovering startling lapses in protocol, according to an official statement.

Upon his 7:30 am arrival, Gill found the station vacant except for an unarmed constable. The Station House Officer (SHO) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were discovered to be at their residences, apparently sleeping.

The SHO was subsequently suspended for dereliction of duty and lack of supervision. The inspection highlighted the urgent need for reform within the force to ensure heightened security and vigilance. Following these events, the DIG emphasized that surprise checks could occur at any time, and personnel would be held accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024