DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill Conducts Surprise Police Station Audit, Suspends SHO

Deputy Inspector General Harmanbir Singh Gill on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of Tanda police station, uncovering startling lapses in protocol, according to an official statement.

Upon his 7:30 am arrival, Gill found the station vacant except for an unarmed constable. The Station House Officer (SHO) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were discovered to be at their residences, apparently sleeping.

The SHO was subsequently suspended for dereliction of duty and lack of supervision. The inspection highlighted the urgent need for reform within the force to ensure heightened security and vigilance. Following these events, the DIG emphasized that surprise checks could occur at any time, and personnel would be held accountable.

