Kuwait Offers Financial Aid to Fire Victims' Families
The Kuwaiti government announced it will provide USD 15,000 each to the families of those who perished in a deadly fire at a building in Mangaf, which claimed 50 lives, including 46 Indians. The aid is aimed at supporting bereaved families, and the incident is under investigation.
The Kuwaiti government has pledged USD 15,000 to each family affected by the devastating fire that swept through a seven-story building in Mangaf. The fire, which occurred on July 12, claimed 50 lives, including 46 Indians.
The blaze was attributed to an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the building's ground floor, according to Kuwaiti officials. The building housed 196 migrant workers, predominantly Indians.
The move to offer compensation, ordered by the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, aims to provide financial support to the bereaved families during this tragedy. Kuwait's public prosecutor is actively investigating the fire's cause and has detained several individuals on charges of manslaughter and negligence.
