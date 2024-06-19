Putin and Kim Jong Un Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Western Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have formalized a new strategic partnership, pledging mutual aid in the event of an attack on either nation. The agreement comes as tension escalates with Western countries.

The specifics of the "comprehensive strategic partnership" remain unclear, but Putin's visit to North Korea—the first in 24 years—raises questions over a possible arms arrangement. Such a deal could see Moscow receiving much-needed military supplies for its conflict in Ukraine, with Pyongyang gaining economic support and technology that could bolster its nuclear and missile programs.

Putin did not dismiss future military-technical collaborations, while Kim emphasized the defensive and peaceful nature of the agreement. The nations have also signed accords in healthcare, medical education, and scientific cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)