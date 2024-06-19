Haryana CM Disburses Rs 79.69 Crore, Unveils New Schemes for Workers
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini disbursed Rs 79.69 crore to over one lakh workers under 18 schemes at the 'Shramik Jagrukta Evam Samman Samaroh' in Jind. He also launched two new schemes, including financial aid for daughters' weddings and incentives for worker registration.
On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini disbursed a substantial Rs 79.69 crore directly into the accounts of over one lakh workers under 18 different schemes. The announcement took place during the 'Shramik Jagrukta Evam Samman Samaroh' held in Jind, where he also launched two new schemes aimed at benefiting workers, said an official statement.
During the event, the chief minister introduced the 'Kanyadan evam Vivah Sahayata Yojana,' which provides Rs 1.01 lakh for workers' daughters' weddings, with 75 per cent of the amount disbursed three days prior to the wedding. Another initiative, Mukhyamantri Shramik Panjikaran Protsahan Yojana, offers an incentive of Rs 1,100 for worker registration.
Haryana faces an imminent assembly election, and both Saini and Industries and Commerce and Labour Minister Mool Chand Sharma highlighted the impact of these schemes on workers. The event also saw an announcement for free pilgrimages for registered workers. Meanwhile, Saini condemned the opposition for threats to shut down current government portals, citing them as essential for preventing corruption and ensuring equitable benefit distribution.
