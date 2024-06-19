BJP Protests Highlight Severe Water Crisis in Delhi

In a palpable show of dissent, BJP leaders and party workers took to the streets of Delhi on Wednesday to protest against the ongoing water crisis, accusing the ruling AAP government of failing its citizens.

Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit president, alongside New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, led a notable protest at Andrews Ganj. Sachdeva criticized AAP's free water scheme, labeling it as a 'sham'. 'People are craving every drop of water. Women spend nights waiting for water tankers while children in many areas are not able to take a bath for days due to the scarcity,' he said.

Adding fuel to the fire, North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, who spearheaded a rally in Rithala, underscored the AAP government's failure even after a decade in power. Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi Water Minister Atishi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the discharge of 100 millions gallons per day (MGD) from Haryana, threatening an indefinite hunger strike if demands are not met.

