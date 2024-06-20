Tragic End: 14-year-old Girl Found Dead in Jabalpur

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl named Arushi Singh was found dead by hanging in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police reported on Thursday.

The discovery was made by her mother, a staff nurse at a government hospital, upon returning home from her shift on Wednesday. The father of the teenager passed away two years ago, adding to the family's distress.

Police have recovered a diary maintained by Arushi and are currently investigating the reasons behind her drastic step. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case of suicide has been registered.

