Tragic End: 14-year-old Girl Found Dead in Jabalpur

A 14-year-old girl named Arushi Singh allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Her mother discovered her upon returning from work. Police found a diary and are investigating the cause. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:51 IST
In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl named Arushi Singh was found dead by hanging in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police reported on Thursday.

The discovery was made by her mother, a staff nurse at a government hospital, upon returning home from her shift on Wednesday. The father of the teenager passed away two years ago, adding to the family's distress.

Police have recovered a diary maintained by Arushi and are currently investigating the reasons behind her drastic step. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case of suicide has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

