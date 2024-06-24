Left Menu

Financial Feud Turns Fatal in Assam's Kokrajhar District

A financial dispute in Assam's Kokrajhar district led to a tragic incident where Sokio Basumatary allegedly killed his friend Derhasat Basumatary. The incident occurred in New Amguri village, with Sokio slashing his friend's throat in anger over a monetary argument. Sokio was arrested after villagers informed the police.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:13 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a financial dispute in Assam's Kokrajhar district has led to a fatality.

Police officials reported that the incident occurred on Sunday night in New Amguri village within the Balajan police outpost area.

The accused, identified as Sokio Basumatary, reportedly had a heated argument with his friend Derhasat Basumatary over financial matters. In a fit of rage, Sokio allegedly slashed his friend's throat with a sharp weapon, instantly killing him, according to police sources.

Following the incident, villagers alerted the police, leading to Sokio's immediate arrest.

