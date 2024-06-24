Left Menu

Telangana Deputy CM Assures Aid for Tortured Chenchu Tribal Woman

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met a Chenchu tribal woman who was allegedly tortured by four persons. He assured government assistance for her medical treatment, housing, education for her children, and agricultural land. The accused have been jailed, and strict measures will follow after a full investigation.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday visited a Chenchu tribal woman who was reportedly tortured for a week by four individuals in Nagarkurnool district. Vikramarka assured her that the government would cover her medical treatment and provide additional support.

The woman, initially treated at a state hospital in Nagarkurnool, was transferred to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for better care. Expressing distress over the brutal attack on the 27-year-old victim, Vikramarka committed to ensuring she receives complete medical aid until her full recovery.

Furthermore, the government promises to grant her a house under the Indiramma housing scheme if she lacks a home, educational opportunities for her children in a state-run social welfare school, and land for farming. The Deputy Chief Minister noted that the accused have been remanded in custody and that stringent measures will be implemented following a thorough investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

