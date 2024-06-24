Telangana Deputy CM Assures Aid for Tortured Chenchu Tribal Woman

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday visited a Chenchu tribal woman who was reportedly tortured for a week by four individuals in Nagarkurnool district. Vikramarka assured her that the government would cover her medical treatment and provide additional support.

The woman, initially treated at a state hospital in Nagarkurnool, was transferred to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for better care. Expressing distress over the brutal attack on the 27-year-old victim, Vikramarka committed to ensuring she receives complete medical aid until her full recovery.

Furthermore, the government promises to grant her a house under the Indiramma housing scheme if she lacks a home, educational opportunities for her children in a state-run social welfare school, and land for farming. The Deputy Chief Minister noted that the accused have been remanded in custody and that stringent measures will be implemented following a thorough investigation.

