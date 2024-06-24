Supreme Court Nixes Haryana's Socioeconomic Marks Scheme
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced potential government actions such as filing a review petition or introducing a bill after the Supreme Court quashed the state's policy of giving additional recruitment exam marks to residents based on socioeconomic criteria. The policy was initially designed to support underprivileged candidates.
In a significant legal development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini disclosed that his government is weighing the options of filing a review petition in court or passing a new bill in the Assembly. This move comes in response to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a high court ruling that nullified Haryana's policy of awarding extra marks in government job recruitment exams to local residents.
The Supreme Court labeled the policy a 'populist measure' and a vacation bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal refused to intervene in the high court's decision. The court deemed the policy's socioeconomic criteria unconstitutional.
'We respect the Supreme Court verdict,' stated Saini, though he defended the policy as a 2018 initiative aimed at aiding the state's poor and underserved populations. The Chief Minister emphasized that his administration is committed to fighting for the rights of the disadvantaged sections of society.
