Left Menu

Supreme Court Nixes Haryana's Socioeconomic Marks Scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced potential government actions such as filing a review petition or introducing a bill after the Supreme Court quashed the state's policy of giving additional recruitment exam marks to residents based on socioeconomic criteria. The policy was initially designed to support underprivileged candidates.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:12 IST
Supreme Court Nixes Haryana's Socioeconomic Marks Scheme
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini disclosed that his government is weighing the options of filing a review petition in court or passing a new bill in the Assembly. This move comes in response to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a high court ruling that nullified Haryana's policy of awarding extra marks in government job recruitment exams to local residents.

The Supreme Court labeled the policy a 'populist measure' and a vacation bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal refused to intervene in the high court's decision. The court deemed the policy's socioeconomic criteria unconstitutional.

'We respect the Supreme Court verdict,' stated Saini, though he defended the policy as a 2018 initiative aimed at aiding the state's poor and underserved populations. The Chief Minister emphasized that his administration is committed to fighting for the rights of the disadvantaged sections of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024