Turmoil in Delhi: Mosque Demolition Sparks Protests in Mangolpuri

Protests broke out in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished parts of a mosque for alleged encroachment. Heavy police deployment was seen, and while there were rumors of stone pelting, the police denied any such incidents and managed to bring the situation under control.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Turmoil erupted in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area as protests broke out following the demolition of parts of a mosque by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, citing alleged encroachment. Heavy police deployment was observed in the area, officials reported on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the demolition drive initiated by the MCD began at 6 am, with support from local police and paramilitary personnel. As the drive commenced, local residents assembled and started protesting against the action.

There were unverified reports of stone pelting during the demolition, although police officials denied such occurrences. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram stated that while objections were raised by some individuals, the situation is now under control. The demolition was temporarily halted after partially demolishing the structure, as some sections required more robust machinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

