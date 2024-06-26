App-Cab Driver Arrested for Molesting Passenger in Kolkata

An app-cab driver was apprehended on charges of abusing and molesting a woman passenger in Kolkata early Wednesday, police reported.

The conflict arose from a disagreement over switching on the vehicle's air-conditioning system.

The woman's complaint, lodged at Jadavpur Police Station, stated she had booked the cab from her residence in south Kolkata to Gariahat. The driver allegedly verbally abused her and subsequently molested her. She managed to exit the vehicle near the 8B bus stand in Jadavpur and subsequently approached the police to file a complaint.

Based on her complaint, officers arrested the driver from the Kasba area, according to the police.

The driver has also accused the woman of leaving the cab without paying the fare.

