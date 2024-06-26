Left Menu

Russia Denounces ICC Warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov

The Kremlin has dismissed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants for Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov as absurd, reiterating that Russia does not recognize the court's jurisdiction. The ICC issued these warrants for alleged crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. Russia's stance remains firm on non-recognition.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:30 IST
Russia Denounces ICC Warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov
Sergei Shoigu
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it considered International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov to be absurd, adding that Russia did not recognise the court's jurisdiction. The Court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Shoigu, Russia's former defence minister, and for top Russian general Gerasimov for alleged crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Shoigu is now secretary of Russia's Security Council. Gerasimov is chief of the Russian army's General Staff. "We do not recognise the jurisdiction of this court," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are not members of the relevant statutes. Accordingly, we do not recognise these orders. Moreover, we consider it quite absurd, like the last two warrants that concerned the head of state and our children's ombudsman."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024