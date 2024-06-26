YSRCP Leader Ramakrishna Reddy Arrested after Bail Rejection

In a critical development, Andhra Pradesh Police apprehended YSRCP leader P Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday. This came after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea related to an alleged attack on a police inspector at Karampudi police station dated May 14.

Palnadu Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg confirmed that Reddy's arrest also aligns with additional allegations, including the burning of a vehicle and an assault on a TDP office. Garg emphasized that the YSRCP leader's custody will extend to other incidents, such as damaging an EVM and attacking a TDP polling agent, requiring his arrest to be documented in all related cases.

Reddy was detained when he arrived at the SP's office in Narasaraopeta to mark his court-mandated daily presence. Post-arrest, he will undergo medical tests before being presented to a judge. The case has roots in incidents from May 13, during which Reddy's actions were recorded by an Election Commission-installed camera, aiding in his identification and eventual capture.

