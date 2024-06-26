Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent to CBI Custody Amid Excise Scam

In a significant development, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to CBI custody for three days. This decision was rendered by a Delhi court on Wednesday, following the Chief Minister's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a high-profile corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat issued the directive after considering the CBI's application, which sought Kejriwal's custody for further interrogation. Kejriwal, who was earlier in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, was produced in court following the arrest approval.

The court dismissed the defence's plea that the arrest was illegal, noting that while the timing might raise questions, it did not constitute grounds for illegality. The judge emphasized that investigative prerogative rests with the agencies, provided legal safeguards are observed.

