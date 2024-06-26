Significant Progress in U.S. Munitions Supply to Israel: Defense Minister Gallant
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced significant progress on U.S. munitions supply to Israel after meetings with Biden administration officials. Gallant's visit focused on the Gaza war against Hamas, escalating tensions with Hezbollah, and U.S.-Israeli concerns over Iran's nuclear program.
- Country:
- United States
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday there had been significant progress made addressing the issue of U.S. munitions supply to Israel during his meetings with Biden administration officials in Washington this week.
Gallant was wrapping up a visit to discuss the next phase of the Gaza war against Hamas militants, escalating hostilities with Hezbollah fighters on the border with Lebanon that have spurred fears of a wider conflict and shared U.S.-Israeli concerns about Iran's nuclear program.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hamas and US Ceasefire Proposal: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Turmoil
Ceasefire talks in jeopardy after Israel accuses Hamas of "rejecting" proposal
Hezbollah Commander's Death Spurs Rocket Salvos Between Lebanon and Israel
Israeli Strike Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander Amid Escalating Hostilities
UN Inquiry Reveals War Crimes by Israel and Hamas in Gaza