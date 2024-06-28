24 Arrested in Seoni for Cow Slaughter Conspiracy

Police have apprehended 24 individuals linked to the killing of more than 60 bovine animals, including cows, in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh last week, authorities reported on Friday. Eight of those arrested originate from Nagpur, where the scheme was devised to stoke communal tension, officials stated.

Carcasses of 18 cows with slashed necks were found in Vainganga river near Pindrai village in Seoni, while 28 cows and oxen carcasses were discovered in Kakartala forest area under the jurisdiction of Dhuma police station on June 19 and 20. Further discoveries of slain animals were made later. ''The police have thus far arrested 24 individuals in connection with this case. The suspects were reportedly paid to kill the animals, with some local residents of Seoni also implicated,'' a police official disclosed.

The Police Headquarters in Bhopal was actively monitoring the case due to its potential to disrupt communal harmony, directing personnel to secure the apprehension of those behind this heinous act,'' the officer added.

An initial probe led to charges under the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The first arrests were Wahid Khan and six of his accomplices. Further questioning revealed Khan arranged the killings under instructions from Nagpur-based Israr Ahmed for a significant sum.

Israr and his associates, who traveled to Seoni on June 17, enlisted Sana-ur-Rehman, Abdul Karim, and Rafiq Khan in the scheme, offering them money for their cooperation. During Israr's interrogation, he admitted to masterminding the plan with his team.

The killing of these domestic animals is suspected to have been orchestrated by smugglers, amid intensified police operations against cow smuggling in the district.

Inspector General of Police (Jabalpur zone) Anil Singh Kushwaha confirmed 62 bovine animals, comprising 19 cows and 43 oxen, were slaughtered in Seoni. The investigation indicated that the killings were intended to inflame communal unrest.

Findings revealed Israr, hailing from the Mominpura area in Nagpur, paid Rs 30,000 in advance to primary suspect Wahid Khan, who faces charges under the National Security Act (NSA) for assembling the animals in Seoni, according to Kushwaha. In response to the animal carcasses discovery, the MP government reassigned Seoni collector Kshitij Singhal and SP Rakesh Kumar Singh late Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)