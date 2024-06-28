High Court Grants Bail to Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren: A Triumph of Truth
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren hailed the state's high court decision to grant bail to his predecessor Hemant Soren in a money laundering case as a victory for truth. The ruling was widely celebrated by the JMM-led alliance, although the BJP stressed that it does not absolve Soren of all charges.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday celebrated the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to his predecessor, Hemant Soren, in a money laundering case as a significant triumph for truth.
The high court, which had reserved its ruling on Soren's bail plea on June 13, delivered its decision earlier in the day. Responding to the development, Champai Soren posted a photograph with the former chief minister on social media, accompanied by the slogan 'Satyamev Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs).
The JMM-led ruling alliance, including Jharkhand minister Basant Soren and JMM leader Hafizul Hassan, expressed their satisfaction with the court's decision. However, the opposition BJP noted that while Soren was granted bail, he has not been cleared of all charges.
