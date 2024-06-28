Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Espionage Ring in Gujarat & Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Gujarat and Maharashtra on premises of individuals suspected of spying for Pakistan, following the registration of a case in June 2022. Investigations revealed collaboration between Pakistani nationals and the accused in leaking sensitive information about the Indian Navy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:36 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Espionage Ring in Gujarat & Maharashtra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on espionage activities on Friday, executing searches in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The operation targeted suspects who allegedly received funds from Pakistan to spy on Indian defense setups.

This wave of searches follows a case registered by the NIA last June. Subsequently, the agency filed a charge sheet in July 2023 against two accused, one of whom is a Pakistani national still at large. Two more charge sheets have been submitted against three individuals, including another Pakistani national, according to an NIA statement.

Investigations have unveiled that Pakistani nationals collaborated with the detainees in an espionage racket. This network aimed to leak sensitive information related to the Indian Navy as part of a larger plot to incite terrorist activities in India.

The NIA's statement added, 'Cracking down on suspects involved in the 2021 Visakhapatnam Pakistani ISI espionage case, which involved leaking classified defense information, the NIA on Friday conducted extensive searches at three locations in Gujarat and Maharashtra.'

Residences of suspects believed to have received Pakistani funds were thoroughly searched, yielding incriminating materials such as mobile phones and documents.

These materials are under NIA scrutiny to uncover further links in a case originally filed by the Counter Intelligence Cell, Andhra Pradesh, in January 2021 under multiple legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024