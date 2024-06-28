Reconstitution of Parliamentary Panels Initiated by Kiren Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju kickstarted the reconstitution of crucial parliamentary panels on Friday. Motions were brought forward to establish the Public Accounts and Estimates committees, pivotal for government oversight.

In the Lok Sabha, Rijiju proposed the formation of the Public Accounts Committee. This committee, chaired by an opposition member, scrutinizes government spending from Parliament-sanctioned funds. Comprising no more than 22 members – 15 from the lower house and seven from the upper house – it plays a critical role in financial accountability.

The Estimates Committee, with 30 Lok Sabha members, is geared towards ensuring administrative efficiency and economic use of funds. It analyzes whether money is judiciously allocated within policy confines and recommends presentation formats for estimates to Parliament. Both committees fall under Parliament's financial oversight mechanisms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)