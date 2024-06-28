Left Menu

Reconstitution of Parliamentary Panels Initiated by Kiren Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has initiated the process to reconstitute key parliamentary committees. Motions were moved to set up the Public Accounts and Estimates committees. These committees oversee government expenditure and suggest policies for administrative efficiency. Both have members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:22 IST
Reconstitution of Parliamentary Panels Initiated by Kiren Rijiju
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju kickstarted the reconstitution of crucial parliamentary panels on Friday. Motions were brought forward to establish the Public Accounts and Estimates committees, pivotal for government oversight.

In the Lok Sabha, Rijiju proposed the formation of the Public Accounts Committee. This committee, chaired by an opposition member, scrutinizes government spending from Parliament-sanctioned funds. Comprising no more than 22 members – 15 from the lower house and seven from the upper house – it plays a critical role in financial accountability.

The Estimates Committee, with 30 Lok Sabha members, is geared towards ensuring administrative efficiency and economic use of funds. It analyzes whether money is judiciously allocated within policy confines and recommends presentation formats for estimates to Parliament. Both committees fall under Parliament's financial oversight mechanisms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024