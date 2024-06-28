Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Solan as Mother Found Dead at Home

A 35-year-old woman from Jharkhand was discovered dead in her Solan, Himachal Pradesh home by her children. Police suspect foul play and are currently questioning one suspect as investigations continue.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:12 IST
Tragic Discovery in Solan as Mother Found Dead at Home
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has rocked Solan city in Himachal Pradesh as a 35-year-old woman from Jharkhand was found dead in her residence. The tragic discovery was made by her children upon returning from school, police reported.

Her body was covered in blood, raising immediate suspicions of foul play. Authorities swiftly intensified their investigation, and one suspect is currently being interrogated. SP Solan Rajkumar Chandel confirmed that a comprehensive inquiry is ongoing to unravel the mystery.

This incident has left the local community in shock, as police work diligently to bring justice to the grieving family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024