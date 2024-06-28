Tragic Discovery in Solan as Mother Found Dead at Home
A 35-year-old woman from Jharkhand was discovered dead in her Solan, Himachal Pradesh home by her children. Police suspect foul play and are currently questioning one suspect as investigations continue.
A shocking incident has rocked Solan city in Himachal Pradesh as a 35-year-old woman from Jharkhand was found dead in her residence. The tragic discovery was made by her children upon returning from school, police reported.
Her body was covered in blood, raising immediate suspicions of foul play. Authorities swiftly intensified their investigation, and one suspect is currently being interrogated. SP Solan Rajkumar Chandel confirmed that a comprehensive inquiry is ongoing to unravel the mystery.
This incident has left the local community in shock, as police work diligently to bring justice to the grieving family.
