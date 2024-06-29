Left Menu

Government Approves 40% Hardship Allowance for NDRF Rescuers

The Indian government has sanctioned a 40% hardship and risk allowance for NDRF personnel in recognition of their challenging operations. Announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this move will benefit all 16,000 members of the force. The announcement coincided with the homecoming of an NDRF expedition team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:43 IST
The Union government has approved a 40 per cent hardship and risk allowance for NDRF rescuers, in light of their challenging operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Saturday. This significant move aims to benefit all 16,000 personnel of the force.

Shah made this announcement while welcoming a 35-member expedition team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) that recently scaled the 21,625-foot-high Mt Manirang in Himachal Pradesh. 'The government has approved a 40 per cent risk and hardship allowance for NDRF personnel only yesterday. This has been a long pending demand,' Shah stated.

Officials confirmed that the allowance would be provided in addition to their salaries. Notably, special forces such as the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) receive a 25 per cent hardship allowance due to the specific nature of their duties.

